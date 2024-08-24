Warriors controversial moves endorsed as former guards slide further in ranking
Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole have each featured in controversial roster decisions recently made by the Golden State Warriors, with both having departed the franchise in the last 15 months.
When the Warriors won the championship just over two years ago, few could have comprehended that neither would be with the team entering the 2024-25 season. That's the reality though after Poole was traded in a package for Chris Paul last offseason, while the franchise failed to prioritize Thompson who ultimately exited for the Dallas Mavericks in early July.
Was ownership and the front office right in those decisions? While there's a number of factors that come into play, and the end results may not be known for some time, the recent form of both players may suggest that Golden State have been vindicated.
Former Golden State Warriors guards Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole have seen a further slide in HoopsHype's recent shooting guard rankings
Thompson may not have played a game with his new team yet, but the veteran sharpshooter's place in HoopsHype's recent shooting guard rankings doesn't make for pretty reading, and nor is it necessarily fair.
The rankings have Thompson slipping to the 20th-best shooting guard in the league, down from 13th entering the previous two seasons. Some of that has to do with emerging talent at the two-guard spot, but much of it also comes down to the 34-year-old's up-and-down 2023-24 season that even saw him moved to the bench in February.
Names directly above Thompson include Collin Sexton, RJ Barrett, Anfernee Simons, former teammate Donte DiVincenzo, and Cam Thomas. The 5x All-Star would likely see himself within or above that group, and perhaps there's arguments to be made for Thompson being higher up the list.
The rankings are even less favorable to Poole who after being a key piece to the championship in 2022, was the 11th-best shooting guard according to HoopsHype's writer Frank Urbina. Poole dropped to 17th despite averaging a career-high 20.4 points in 2022-23, and has now slid further to 23rd after a less than optimal first year in Washington.
Poole is set to make $29.7 million in 2024-25, while Thompson reportedly turned down a two-year, $48 million extension from Golden State prior to last season. For the 20th and 23rd ranked shooting guards in the league, the Warriors are fortunate they're not paying those price tags for one, let alone both players next season.