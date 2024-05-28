Warriors must hope that Stephen Curry is still a driving factor in free agency
Stephen Curry has been the engine behind everything the Golden State Warriors have done over the past decade, having led the franchise to four NBA championships as one of the greatest players in the history of the game.
The two-time MVP's impact goes far beyond his on-court performance though, with Curry's unselfishness, both on and off the floor, helping to draw players to the Warriors to play alongside the greatest shooter of all-time.
Looking to retool following their disappointing season, the Golden State Warriors will again hope Stephen Curry is a factor in luring free agents
The Curry draw factor was recently illustrated by Otto Porter Jr. in a recent interview with 95.7 The Game. After coming off a four-year, $106.5 million contract, the former third overall pick signed a veteran minimum contract with Golden State in the 2021 offseason.
Porter proved a pivotal signing for the Warriors, even starting the final three games of the 2022 NBA Finals as the franchise recovered from a 2-1 deficit against the Boston Celtics. The now-retired forward has acknowledged Curry was a big reason in his decision to join Golden State, stating that "anything is possible with that guy on the court."
Even when he's not helping to bring free agents to the Warriors, Curry is aiding in the decision-making of outgoing players like Donte DiVincenzo last offseason. Golden State will be hoping their superstar's influence now extends to this offseason, with the franchise desperately needing to make the most of their limited financial capacity in free agency.
The Warriors are in an awkward spot -- they're a veteran team who want to be competing for a championship, yet whose performance this season would suggest they're a mile from that. Their roster depth was one of the bigger positives this season, but that could be a detriment in free agency with the inability to promise a big role and playing opportunity.
So, what's the attraction to Golden State if you're a free agent? Curry may be the biggest allure for the Warriors, having still proven himself as one of the best players in the league. The question is now whether an in-demand free agent may reject rival offers for a chance to play with Curry.
The Warriors signed Dario Saric and Cory Joseph last offseason, both of whom underdelivered on expectation. If they can find more impactful pieces this time around, they might just have their franchise superstar to thank for it yet again.