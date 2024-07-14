Golden State Warriors need to sign intriguing 6'6" free agent amid impressive form
While many eyes are focused on the play of Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis in Summer League, lesser-known teammate Daeqwon Plowden is starting to make a name for himself with the Golden State Warriors.
Plowden's stocks took another rise on Saturday in another impressive performance against the Phoenix Suns, with the 25-year-old recording an equal game-high 19 points in the Warriors' 90-73 victory in their first game in Las Vegas.
The Golden State Warriors need to sign Daeqwon Plowden before a rival NBA team pounces on the intriguing 6'6" wing
Plowden shot an efficient 8-of-12 from the floor and 3-of-4 from three-point range, showcasing a combination of size, athleticism and shooting that should interest Golden State and rival teams given his status as an unrestricted free agent.
The 6'6" small forward certainly drew the attention of broadcasters Doris Burke and Mark Jones, with the latter suggesting to Warrior general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. that his phone is "about to blow up about Plowden the way he's playing."
"He's been really impressive. He's a guy we like. He's picked up on things quickly and obviously he's shooting the ball well here. This is Summer League, this is what happens."- Mike Dunleavy Jr.
But Plowden's performance on Saturday wasn't just a flash in the pan, having shown impressive signs throughout the entirety of Summer League to date. He had 26 points in less than 24 minutes against the Miami Heat at the California Classic, shooting 10-of-14 from the floor and 6-of-9 from three-point range.
He backed that up with 14 points (4-of-7 shooting), eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks against the Los Angeles Lakers, and while Plowden had a down game against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, he swifty made up for it against the Suns.
Plowden has previously spent time with the New Orleans Pelicans and Orlando Magic, along with the Oklahoma City Thunder in Summer League last year, but is yet to feature in an NBA game. Golden State could certainly do with seeing more of his mix of athleticism and shooting, firstly with at least a training camp deal if not a two-way contract on the roster.
The team's two-way spots are currently filled by Quinten Post, Reece Beekman and Pat Spencer, with the latter potentially most at risk of making way for Plowden. Golden State currently have one spot available on the main roster, though that's likely to remain given their place just below the first tax apron.
What's most important about Plowden's performances are that they're directly leading to winning, with the Warriors holding a 4-0 record in Summer League so far ahead of a matchup with the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night.