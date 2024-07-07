Warriors obliterate Heat to open Summer League despite absence of key trio
The Golden State Warriors have begun their Summer League in dominant fashion at the California Classic, obliterating the Miami Heat 105-66 in a comprehensive victory at Chase Center.
After keeping the Heat to just 12 points in the first period, the Warriors were never threatened in a comfortable outing that included a 30-11 third-quarter that put an overwhelming space between the two teams.
The Golden State Warriors recorded a 39-point victory without key trio Brandin Podziemski, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Gui Santos
Golden State's victory was made more impressive by the absence of a number of key players, including All-Rookie First Team member Brandin Podziemski and impressive young center Trayce Jackson-Davis. The duo are currently in Las Vegas as part of the Team USA select team.
The Warriors were also without forward Gui Santos who has been with the Brazillian national team, while 52nd overall pick Quinten Post was also out after not officially becoming a Golden State player till earlier on Saturday.
In the quartet's absence, Ethan Thompson led the Warriors with 27 points off the bench on 10-of-15 shooting along with seven rebounds. Recently signed two-way contracted guard Reece Beekman had 10 points in the first-half, including a three-pointer to close a 50-34 first half.
Another two-way contracted guard, Pat Spencer, impressed with 16 points on an efficient 7-of-8 shooting, while also adding five rebounds and five assists in just over 26 minutes. Starting center Daeqwon Plowden had 26 points on 10-of-14 shooting including 6-of-9 from three-point range, while finishing a game-high +41 in less than 24 minutes of action.
Golden State shot 56% from the floor and 41.9% from three-point range, with the Heat suffocated in contrast as they shot a woeful 28.9% from the field and 25.8% from beyond the arc. Two-year NBA forward Cole Swider led them in scoring with 17 points on 4-of-6 three-point shooting.
The Warriors have a quick turnaround with another game tomorrow against a Los Angeles Lakers team headlined by Bronny James. The 55th overall pick had four points, two rebounds and two assists in his Summer League debut against the Sacramento Kings earlier on Saturday.