It's officially time for the Warriors to move on from 2 championship veterans
By Tyler Watts
The Golden State Warriors are at a crossroads. Klay Thompson is gone, and their dynasty is fading. Stephen Curry is 36 years old, and the front office wants to contend in his twilight. They need young players like Jonathan Kuminga to take the next step, but their roster remains in flux.
Golden State tried to add a star this summer but failed in landing Paul George and Lauri Markkanen. They pivoted to building their depth. The Warriors brought in De’Anthony Melton, Kyle Anderson, and Buddy Hield, but it may be too much. They have 12 men expecting to play and not enough minutes to go around.
The Dubs have difficult decisions to make. Multiple players will be unhappy with their playing time if the franchise stands pat. It is time to part ways with these two stalwarts to create more harmony on their roster.
The Warriors should move on from Kevon Looney and Gary Payton II
Both veterans are in the final year of their contract and making a combined $17.1 million. Their salaries could be key matching figures in a trade, but Golden State may need to make that deal quickly.
De’Anthony Melton is an upgrade over Payton II. Both are stout defenders, but Melton offers significantly more offensive punch. GP2 has played more than 44 games just once in his eight-year NBA career, and the Dubs cannot count on him for massive production.
Beyond that, Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Buddy Hield, and Moses Moody will be fighting for minutes in the backcourt. Kerr cannot use all those options, and Payton II may be relegated to an end-of-the-bench role in hopes of keeping him healthy.
Looney’s playing time slipped last season as rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis emerged. The 24-year-old should improve significantly in year two, which will further limit the veteran's playing time. Looney has helped the Dubs win three championships, including being a starter for most of the 2022 season, but the franchise is going in a different direction.
Looney and Payton II want to play and expect to be crucial parts of the rotation. Both saw fewer than 17 minutes per game last season, and the Warriors added depth this summer. Finding more minutes seems unlikely. Golden State wouldn’t have added the talents if they thought the answer was on their roster. The Dubs are clearly moving away from these two vets.
The Golden State Warriors front office should be looking to trade Kevon Looney and Gary Payton II before the Feb. 6 deadline. Both played key roles in championships, but it is time to move on. Let the veterans find larger roles elsewhere as the Dubs build out their roster in hopes of contending in Curry’s final years. It won’t be easy and tough decisions must be made like this one. Such is the price of having a superstar.