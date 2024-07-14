Warriors' pair prove class above in dominant Summer League victory over Suns
Golden State Warriors' duo Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis have showcased their talent and relative NBA experience, leading the team to another dominant Summer League showing on Saturday.
After going 3-0 at the California Classic that saw them lift the Mitch Richmond Trophy, the Warriors continued their excellent form with a 90-73 win over the Phoenix Suns in their first game in Las Vegas.
Young guard Brandin Podziemski stuffed the box score in the Golden State Warriors blowout victory over the Phoenix Suns
Podziemski nailed a series of triples in the first-half, providing the backbone to his 12 points and four rebounds in the first 20 minutes as Golden State took control of the game late in the first-quarter.
Following a 50-33 lead at the main break, the Warriors were never truly threatened again and broke the game open even more in a strong end to the third-quarter. The blowout victory allowed Podziemski and Jackson-Davis to rest over the closing stages, having already done to impress in their time on the floor.
Podziemski finished with 16 points on 4-of-10 shooting and 3-of-6 from three-point range, while the 21-year-old also displayed his work on the boards and improving playmaking with seven rebounds and six assists in just under 26 minutes.
Jackson-Davis had a number of slams, finishing with 10 rebounds on 4-of-5 shooting along with seven rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes. But for as good as he and Podziemski were, it may have been Daeqwon Plowden who raised the most eyebrows with his performance.
The 25-year-old forward had an equal game-high 19 points on an efficient 8-of-12 shooting and 3-of-4 from three-point range, showcasing a combination of size, athleticism and scoring that's sure to intrigue NBA teams.
Golden State's other starting forward, Jackson Rowe, had 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting as the fourth player in double figures scoring, while former ninth overall pick Kevin Knox II had nine points and seven rebounds in 17 minutes off the bench.
A familiar face was on the Suns roster, with 2022 NBA champion Quinndary Weatherspoon playing 16 minutes off the bench and finishing with seven points, three rebounds and three steals. Phoenix were kept to 33.3% from the floor and 18.8% from three-point range, while Golden State prduced 45/31/75 shooting splits.
The Warriors will look to continue their form and get to a 2-0 record when they face a Chicago Bulls team headlined by 11th overall pick Matas Buzelis on Sunday.