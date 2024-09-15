Golden State Warriors proposed as free agency landing spot for 2x All-Star
The Golden State Warriors aren't in a position to be handing out standard contracts right now, but that hasn't stopped them from looking at a number of free agents so far this offseason.
The Warriors held a workout with Brazilian Olmypic standout Bruno Caboclo before he signed overseas, while Davis Bertans was also extended an invitation before the 6'10" sharpshooter signed in Dubai. Free agent wing Troy Brown Jr. is the other notable name to have worked out for Golden State, according to ESPN's Kendra Andrews earlier this month.
The Golden State Warriors have been proposed as a potential suitor for free agent guard and 2x All-Star Victor Oladipo
While there's been no reported interest in Victor Oladipo, Ben Stinar of Sports Illustrated believes the Warriors should take a chance on the 2x All-Star who remains a free agent after missing all of last season through injury.
Oladipo last played for the Miami Heat in the 2022-23 season, making 42 appearances and averaging 10.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 26.3 minutes per game. However, he would shoot less than 40% from the floor and just 33% from three-point range.
Injury has devastated what was an otherwise exhilarating career where Oladipo was an All-Star back-to-back years in 2018 and 2019. He averaged 23.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists in the 2017-18 season with the Indiana Pacers, earning All-NBA Third Team and All-Defensive First Team honors while also receiving MVP votes.
Stinar claims that "there would be no risk for the Warriors to take a chance on a player with his talent", yet Oladipo's injury history means any franchise could end up wasting a roster spot on someone who's never available.
Is the upside there from a Golden State standpoint anyway? It's unlikely that Oladipo ever returns to his All-Star level best, leaving him as perhaps a valuable rotation player should the 32-year-old get his body right.
Despite the loss of Klay Thompson this offseason, the Warriors already have a plethora of options at the shooting guard spot. Brandin Podziemski is expected to take the vacant starting role, while the recently acquired De'Anthony Melton and Buddy Hield are also in line for large roles.
The Warriors can sign a free agent if they waive the non-guaranteed contract of Gui Santos, but it's unlikely that Oladipo or another option presents as valuable enough between now and the team's season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers on October 23.