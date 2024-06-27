Instant analysis: Warriors reacquire 52nd pick, draft for desperate roster need
The Golden State Warriors have taken the 52nd overall pick in Thursday's second-round of the NBA Draft, reacquiring the selection following an earlier trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder which saw them add 6'6" guard Lindy Waters III.
According to The Athletic's Anthony Slater, the Warriors have sent cash to the Thunder to reclaim the pick they sent for Waters. They've since drafted former Boston College Eagles big man Quinten Post late in the second-round.
The Golden State Warriors have drafted for a significant roster need in selecting Quinten Post with the 52nd pick
Post averaged 17.0 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists and 1.7 blocks in his senior year, shooting 51.4% from the floor and an impressive 43.1% from three-point range in 31.9 minutes per game.
The seven-foot center also averaged over 15 points and shot 42.6% from three-point range in 2022-23, with draft analyst Jonathan Givony comparing him to veteran Mike Muscala during ESPN's coverage on Thursday. The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor suggests Post has shades of former Warrior Troy Murphy who played 729 NBA games across a 12-year career.
"Capable of running dribble handoffs as a perimeter facilitator. He’s not a flashy passer, but he can make the simple play. Combine his shooting, straight-line driving, and passing skills, and you have an intriguing fit in a ton of systems."- Kevin O'Connor
Golden State have clearly drafted for a major roster need with this pick, having been on the lookout for a genuine stretch big over recent seasons. JaMychal Green and Dario Saric both had some impact but didn't quite deliver in their respective time in the Bay, and now the franchise has turned to the draft to find a true seven-footer with shooting ability.
Post is 24-years-old with five years of college experience, suggesting Golden State are taking a similar path as they did 12 months ago with four-year college prospect Trayce Jackson-Davis. They'll be hoping for a similar outcome again after Jackson-Davis rose to a prominent role where he became the team's starting center late in the season.
It's not yet clear what the Warriors plans are with Post -- whether he's a draft-and-stash player, will be on a two-way contract, or could be on the main roster given his size and skillset is something the Warriors desperately lack.