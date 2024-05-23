Warriors reported interest in free agent is clear Klay Thompson insurance measure
With Klay Thompson's future under a state of uncertainty heading into free agency, the Golden State Warriors need to organize a contingency plan if the veteran sharpshooter does choose to depart.
Even despite Thompson's slightly disappointing season, his exit would leave a sizeable hole in Steve Kerr's rotation -- not to mention his stature as a franchise legend. The Warriors' best hope of finding a similar level replacement would be via trade, while any free agent acquisition would be a clear step down given they'll likely be limited to the taxpayer mid-level exception.
It appears Golden State may already be in the process of exploring potential Thompson alternatives, with The Athletic's Kelly Iko reporting on Wednesday that Golden State have expressed early interest in Milwaukee Bucks' free agent Malik Beasley.
The Golden State Warriors' reported interest in Malik Beasley is a clear sign of putting a Klay Thompson insurance measure in place
It's not the first time the Warriors have been linked to Beasley, having reportedly been interested in the shooting guard last offseason before he ultimately signed a one-year, $2.7 million deal with the Bucks.
Having assuredly increased his value after averaging 11.3 points on 41.3% three-point shooting this season, why would Beasley choose to join the Warriors this time around? Well, perhaps he'd turn down more money elsewhere to sign at a team with a starting role available, which is exactly what Golden State could have if Thompson were to depart.
Should Thompson remain with the franchise, it would be nearly impossible to see Beasley signing with the Warriors for a role that would likely only be 15-20 minutes per game. He averaged 29.6 minutes with the Bucks, and while he lost his starting spot to Patrick Beverley late in the season, you wouldn't think the 27-year-old would be overly keen on returning to a seventh or eighth man in a rotation.
The Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic were also mentioned as teams with interest in Beasley, with both exciting young teams possessing more to offer financially. However, they may not be able to offer the same playing opportunity than a Thompson-less Warriors could.
The Magic's desire to add a veteran shooter this offseason could come in the form of Thompson, with Orlando having been the rival team most heavily linked to prying the five-time All-Star away from the Warriors.