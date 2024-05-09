Warriors' reported stance on young star will limit blockbuster trade potential
After speculation about his future in early January, Jonathan Kuminga's development made the third-year forward essentially untouchable for the Golden State Warriors in trade talks prior to February's deadline.
Now, even despite missing the playoffs and finishing 10th in the Western Conference, the Warriors reportedly hold the same stance on Kuminga who finished as arguably the biggest positive in their otherwise disappointing season.
The likelihood of a blockbuster offseason trade will be limited if the Golden State Warriors remain hellbent on keeping Jonathan Kuminga
With the Warriors hoping to re-tool and ideally land a second star alongside Stephen Curry, the chances of acquiring such a player could hinge on the franchise's willingness to give up their best young asset in Kuminga.
But according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne in an interview with 95.7 The Game's Willard & Dibs on Wednesday, Golden State have no interest in entertaining trade discussion on the athletic forward.
"I think he's pretty much -- look, it's gonna get complicated because of his extension talks and how much money they have but I think they'll do everything they can to keep him. I mean, I don't think they want to even talk about him."- Ramona Shelburne
Any All-Star level trade would likely begin with the rival team asking for Kuminga in return, with the 21-year-old developing into one of the league's most improved players after averaging 19 points on 54.6% shooting in 39 games from January 10 onwards.
Golden State may be able to keep Kuminga in a deal for a fringe All-Star, but they'd assuredly have to give him up in any trade for a bonafide top 20 NBA player. That sort of player is unlikely to be available, though the Warriors continue to be linked with two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant after the Phoenix Suns' disastrous playoff exit.
Heading into his fourth NBA season, Kuminga is extension eligible as one of a host of decisions the franchise will need to sort through in the coming months. Following his breakout year, the former seventh overall pick is expected to garner a deal well in excess of $100 million.