Golden State Warriors reportedly make signing immediately after Summer League
The Golden State Warriors have reportedly wasted no time in making roster decisions in the wake of their Summer League exit, having lost 102-99 to the Miami Heat in the Semifinals on Sunday.
After Daeqwon Ploweden signed a two-way contract earlier in the week, the Warriors have now signed forward Jackson Rowe to a training camp contract according to Keith Smith of Spotrac.
Jackson Rowe could be the first of a few players the Golden State Warriors sign to a training camp deal after an impressive Summer League
Rowe had six points, seven rebounds, two assists and four steals in just under 27 minutes against the Heat on Sunday, having entered the game averaging 12.7 points on 51.7% shooting from the floor and 36.8% from three-point range in his previous three appearances in Summer League.
The 6'7" forward has been previously been connected with Golden State after spending last season with their G League affiliate in Santa Cruz. Rowe averaged 13.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 2023-24, shooting 49.4% from the floor and 35.6% on over six three-point attempts per game.
As one of a number of players who impressed during the team's 7-1 overall record combining Vegas and the California Classic, Rowe may not be the only player to earn a training camp contract with the franchise in the coming days.
Kevin Knox capped off his campaign with an impressive 31-point display (12-of-17 shooting, 5-of-10 three-point) against the Heat on Sunday, with the former ninth overall pick also adding 11 rebounds in nearly leading the Warriors to victory.
Guards Ethan Thompson and Yuri Collins also impressed and could subsequently be brought to training camp, while Golden State have yet to officially sign 52nd overall pick Quinten Post to a two-way or standard contract. The two-way spots are currently filled by Plowden, Pat Spencer and Reece Beekman, though the latter wasn't seen following the first two games of the California Classic.
Rowe has now put himself in position to fight for a two-way deal in training camp, yet it remains a steep task with the likelihood that he could return to Santa Cruz for more time in the G League next season.