Warriors reportedly sign 6'6" wing and undrafted forward to contracts
The Golden State Warriors roster continues to take shape ahead of the preseason, with two more reported signings ahead of training camp in Hawaii on October 1.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Warriors have signed Javan Johnson and Donta Scott to exhibit-10 (training camp) contracts. It comes just days after the franchise also signed point guard Yuri Collins to a training camp deal, while forward Jackson Rowe also got one following the conclusion of Summer League in July.
Javan Johnson and Donta Scott are already familiar to the Golden State Warriors system
As was the case with Rowe and Collins, Golden State are already acutely aware of both Johnson and Scott's capabilities having been with the franchise previously. After going undrafted last year, Johnson played for the Warriors in the 2023 Summer League before signing the same training camp contract in late September last year.
He would fail to earn a main roster spot or two-way contract, returning to play with Golden State's G League affiliate in Santa Cruz where the 6'6" wing averaged 9.9 points and 2.8 rebounds in 48 combined regular season and showcase games.
Never shy from beyond the arc, over 70% of Johnson's field-goal attempts came from three-point range last season where he shot a healthy 37.5%. The 25-year-old played two games for the Portland Trail Blazers in this year's Summer League, averaging 6.5 points in 12.5 minutes per game.
Scott missed out on selection in June's NBA Draft after five collegiate seasons at Maryland, including a final year where he averaged 11.2 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 40.7% from the floor and 33.5% from three-point range.
The 6'7" forward then joined the Warriors in Summer League he averaged 17.2 minutes across five games in Las Vegas, posting 5.6 points and 3.6 rebounds on 36/13/67 shooting splits.
It's highly unlikely that either Rowe, Collins, Johnson or Scott stick with Golden State past the preseason, but rather a means for the franchise to help complete the Santa Cruz roster ahead of their season opener on November 8.
Exhibit 10 contracts are fully non-guaranteed, allowing teams to waive players at any point and usually after the completion of preseason games. However, the player can earn an optional bonus of up to $75,000 if they stick with the G League affiliate for at least 60 days after being waived.
Of course, training camp will still offer the quartet an opportunity to further impress for a potential opportunity down the road, or for the unlikely scenario that one becomes available prior to the start of the season.