Warriors reportedly turn down offer that would have landed 2x All-Star
The Golden State Warriors officially waived Chris Paul's $30 million non-guaranteed deal on Sunday, but not without trying to explore a trade involving the veteran point guard.
After initially pushing Paul's guarantee date back by two days, the Warriors were seemingly unable to find an appropriate deal that would have made them comfortable of retaining the salary spot.
The Chicago Bulls reportedly offered Zach LaVine to the Golden State Warriors prior to the franchise's decision to waive Chris Paul
One deal that was reportedly on the table came from the Chicago Bulls who are desperately trying to find a trade partner for Zach LaVine and the remaining three years and nearly $140 million on his contract.
According to TNT and Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes, Golden State turned down the opportunity to trade Paul and Andrew Wiggins in exchange for the 2x All-Star.
"It could have been Zach LaVine for Chris Paul and Andrew Wiggins. From how it was explained to me, the Warriors, they didn't feel that was an adequate amount for a deal structure."- Chris Haynes
It's understandable that the Warriors didn't want to include Wiggins -- their starting small-forward and lead perimeter defender -- in order to take back LaVine's contract. There's no suggestion that Golden State pushed back with a counter offer, but it's something they should have at least explored.
The Warriors could have suggested Paul and some combination of Gary Payton II, Kevon Looney and Moses Moody to make the salaries work. Perhaps they could have also got a pick back in the process. For as bad as LaVine's contract is viewed, and his questionable injury status after playing just 25 games this season, that would have been an upgrade.
At the very least you could have turned Paul into someone who's averaged over 20 points per game in their career, and a player who could replace Klay Thompson as the team's starting shooting guard. Instead, Golden State passed on LaVine and chose to waive Paul for nothing in return but financial savings.
While there may be time for the franchise to turn things around, the past 24 hours have shown a distinct lack of prioritizing their greatest ever player in Stephen Curry. The Warriors may have at least tried in their pursuit of Paul George, but the actual results are speaking for themselves right now.