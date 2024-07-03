Warriors retool continues in adding 13-year coach and former 2x All-Star to staff
Offseason changes at the Golden State Warriors was never going to be limited to the playing roster, with the franchise reportedly adding two new assistant coaches to Steve Kerr's staff.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Warriors have signed 13-year NBA head coach Terry Stotts as Kerr's lead assistant, and former 2x All-Star Jerry Stackhouse as another assistant heading into next season.
Terry Stotts joins the Golden State Warriors after extensive head coaching experience with the Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks and Portalnd Trail Blazers
Stotts was a long-time head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers, leading the franchise to eight playoff appearances in nine seasons including a trip to the Western Conference Finals in 2019 where they lost to the Warriors.
The 66-year-old has coached 1,003 NBA games, holding a 517-486 win-loss record. Following his departure from the Trail Blazers in 2021, Stotts took some time off before signing as an assistant with the Milwaukee Bucks in June last year. However, he departed the franchise in October just one day before the start of the team's preseason.
Stotts will bring extensive experience to Golden State as the replacement for Kenny Atkinson. After three years with the Warriors that included the 2022 NBA championship, Atkinson won the role to replace J.B. Bickerstaff as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Stackhouse, an 18-year NBA veteran, joins the Warriors after five years as head coach of the Vanderbilt Commodores. The 49-year-old was axed after a 9-23 college season, having finished with a 70-92 record in his five years.
The 49-year-old was previously an assistant coach with the Toronto Raptors and Memphis Grizzlies, while he was also a D-League champion and D-League Coach of the Year with the Raptors 905.
The addition of Stotts and Stackhouse comes alongside the acquisitions of De'Anthony Melton and Kyle Anderson in the past 48 hours, with veterans Klay Thompson and Chris Paul having departed the Warriors in recent days.