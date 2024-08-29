Golden State Warriors right to reject rival trade offers for young talent
Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski has been a man in demand this offseason, with the 21-year-old having largely been bandied around in trade speculation as the franchise pursued Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen.
The Warriors ultimately chose to keep Podziemski out of any Markkanen trade discussion, leaving the Jazz to renegotiate and extend the contract of their 2023 All-Star. That's generated a plethora of debate among Golden State fans on whether it was the right decision, or whether the front office should have done more to prioritize the remainder of Stephen Curry's prime.
The Golden State Warriors were right to reject opposing teams looking to make a trade for Brandin Podziemski at June's NBA Draft
What's been less discussed, nor known about till now, is the fact Golden State also had other trade offers on the table from rival teams prior to the Markkanen scenario. According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic on Wednesday, "the Warriors fielded several medium- to high-value draft pick offers for Podziemski in June, team sources confirmed. The Warriors, however, declined to bite."
Many may argue that the franchise should have been more open to moving Podziemski for greater win-now talent (like Markkanen) this offseason, but far fewer would regard their failure to trade him for a draft pick as the wrong move.
There's very little point Golden State moving Podziemski for a pick, unless they were incredibly sure they could draft a better player, or that they could on-trade the selection for a quality veteran piece. In a weak draft such as the one just gone, that was never going to be the case.
Of the Warriors core of young players, perhaps Moses Moody is the only who you may argue could be traded for a pick/s, and even then that's only because the 22-year-old is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Jonathan Kuminga is in the same situation as extension-eligible, but his current importance to Golden State means it would be foolish to move him for draft capital.
The Warriors found a diamond in the rough with last year's 19th overall pick and seem intent on keeping Podziemski while handing him an increased role as the likely starting shooting guard entering next season.