Warriors rising star could get Jordan Poole contract amid comparisons to Finals MVP
While it's not an imminent, time restrictive conversation like many of his more experienced teammates, the future of Jonathan Kuminga will nonetheless be on the agenda for the Golden State Warriors this offseason.
Following a breakout year in where he became one of the league's most improved players over the second half of the season, Kuminga is extension eligible in preparation for the final year of his rookie deal.
Jonathan Kuminga could be set for a $120+ million contract as the Golden State Warriors forward draws comparisons to Finals MVP Jaylen Brown
The last time the Warriors handed out a rookie extension, Jordan Poole was traded even before he started the first of his four-year, $128 million contract. Granted, there was much more at play than just the financial element, yet that was certainly an important factor.
Golden State will have to cough up a similar deal again to retain their rising star. On a recent episode of the Warriors Plus Minus podcast, The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II stated that signing Kuminga to the same contract Poole got would be a good outcome for the franchise.
"There going to have to do something with Kuminga, but it shouldn't have to be the 'set you back' number...Jordan Poole's contract would be good."- Marcus Thompson II
Kuminga's impressive third season -- he averaged 18.6 points on 54.3% shooting from January 1 onwards -- has him viewed as pretty much untouchable, yet his value has soared to a point where he could be utilized in Golden State's hopes of adding a more proven second star.
The former seventh overall pick continues to be mentioned in hypothetical trade scenarios, including from Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley earlier in the week who suggested the Warriors trade Kuminga, Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski and future picks to the Utah Jazz for Lauri Markkanen.
Thompson and colleagues Anthony Slater and Tim Kawakami also discussed the idea of Kuminga being involved in a trade, though the trio acknowledged it would take a lot for Golden State to give up their most prized young asset. Kawakami specifically compared him to the recently crowned Finals MVP Jaylen Brown, suggesting the Celtics' forward's recent success should only strengthen the stance of retaining Kuminga.
"Man, watching Jaylen Brown really made me hardened on this. There just aren't many guys who might be that good at that position. There just aren't."- Tim Kawakami
Comparisons between Brown and Kuminga go back years to before the latter was even drafted. The 21-year-old's averages this season exceeded that of Brown's third year, further proving that the Warriors should hold onto Kuminga and secure him on a contract extension this offseason.