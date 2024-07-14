Warriors take ill-advised risk on injury-prone center in three-team proposed trade
The Golden State Warriors have a 14-man roster ahead of next season, but as general Mike Dunleavy Jr. reiterated on Friday, there's things they can do to improve the team and boost chances of a return to the playoffs.
Many believe that any roster change is likely to come through a significant trade, with the Warriors in the midst of pursuing 2023 All-Star Lauri Markkanen. But could the franchise look at another high-end role player, just as they have already in adding De'Anthony Melton, Kyle Anderson and Buddy Hield?
A proposed three-team trade sees the Golden State Warriors take a risk on injury-prone Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III
One player who could be available in the coming months is Robert Williams III, with the Portland Trail Blazers having just drafted Donovan Clingan to add to the big man trio of Deandre Ayton, Duop Reath and Williams.
Something has to give, presenting an opportunity for Golden State and other rival teams who could get Williams at a discount given his recent injury issues. In a recently proposed three-team trade that also features the Charlotte Hornets, Bleacher Report's Dan Favale has suggested the Warriors could give up veteran center Kevon Looney, young wing Moses Moody and the rights to Atlanta's 2026 second-round pick in exchange for Williams, 6'6" shooting guard Rayan Rupert and the returning rights to their own 2028 second-round pick.
"The Warriors could use a center with a truer big-man profile than Draymond Green or Trayce Jackson-Davis. RW3 isn't conventionally huge (6'9"), but at his best, he's a game-changing screener, diver, short-roll passer and defender—regardless of the matchup."- Dan Favale
Williams has played just 41 games since meeting the Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals, including just six in his first season with the Trail Blazers after being traded by the Boston Celtics. Injuries have plagued the 26-year-old's career, having played more than 35 games just twice in six years, and more than 52 games just once.
When healthy Williams has proven an elite defensive big -- in his one season of relative health in 2021-22, the former first-round pick averaged 2.2 blocks, was a member of the All-Defensive Second Team, and finished seventh in Defensive Player of the Year voting. If he can get his body right, Williams is also on a relatively team-friendly contract with two years and $25.7 million remaining.
Would this deal be worth taking the risk though? Perhaps it would if not for the emergence of Trayce Jackson-Davis last season, giving Golden State the same-sized defensive anchor that Williams provides. They could certainly have both on the roster particularly as insurance for Williams' injury issues, but the expectation that the franchise may start an Andrew Wiggins-Jonathan Kuminga-Draymond Green front court suggests minutes could be limited if both are coming off the bench.
This wouldn't be a bad trade by any means pending Williams' health, but it's not one that's likely to have a significant bearing on the Warriors' playoff hopes. They should wait until that deal comes along where Looney's expiring salary, and Moody's value as a young three-and-D wing, could prove very beneficial.