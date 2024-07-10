Warriors roster set for now after reported confirmation on young big man
The Golden State Warriors roster is set for now just over a week into free agency, but the possibility of a blockbuster trade remains amid a deep rotation lacking high-end star power.
Following the offseason acquisitions of Lindy Waters III, De'Anthony Melton, Kyle Anderson and Buddy Hield, the Warriors have a 14-man roster with confirmation from The Athletic's Anthony Slaterthat 52nd overall pick Quinten Post will occupy a two-way contract.
After making moves for valuable rotation players, the Golden State Warriors are now playing the waiting game on Lauri Markkanen
Golden State have given themselves flexibility this offseason, ridding themselves of the exorbitant contracts of Klay Thompson and Chris Paul. That subsequently allowed them to sign Melton, Anderson and Hield, while more moves could still be on the horizon with a number of tradable contracts, talented young players and future draft assets.
"There isn’t much business left for the Warriors to shore up this offseason. They’re comfortable entering the season with the current 14-man roster, league sources said, believing they shored up the middle of their rotation with three value signings early in free agency."- Anthony Slater
The Warriors are still armed with the mid-tier expiring contracts of Gary Payton II and Kevon Looney, who in combination make $17.1 million and probably aren't in the top 10 of a deep rotation. There remains conjecture on whether they'd be willing to give up any of Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody and Trayce Jackson-Davis, while they still remain a chance of finding a new home for Andrew Wiggins after his disappointing 2023-24 season.
All of the above players could be featured in a trade for Lauri Markkanen. With a full roster in place, Golden State are now willing to wait on the Utah Jazz and what they wish to do with their 2023 All-Star. More clarity will be known by the time Markkanen becomes extension eligible on August 6, by which point the Warriors could re-evaluate the market to see what else may interest them.
The front office has built an extensive roster of young talent and capable role players, but the same issue regarding a lack of high-level support for Stephen Curry will remain if they fail to land Markkanen or another big fish.