Warriors rumors: 3 Forgotten trade targets who could resurface in 2024-25
2. Bruce Brown
Once Bruce Brown was dealt from the Indiana Pacers to the Toronto Raptors in the Pascal Siakam trade, there was immediate speculation on the possibility of the 28-year-old being moved again before February's mid-season deadline.
There was plenty of discussion on whether the Warriors could have been interested, particularly given Andrew Wiggins' struggles and the obvious idea of sending him home to Toronto. Instead, Wiggins found some form ahead of the deadline and the Raptors ultimately chose to hold onto Brown for the remainder of the season.
Toronto picked up Brown's $23 million contract for the 2024-25 season, but that was to purely find value for him in a trade scenario. Just last month Golden State were again linked to the 2023 NBA champion, with Brett Siegel of Clutch Points reporting that "Brown is another player the Warriors have expressed interest in dating back to last season."
Brown could be a helpful player for the Warriors but not an entirely difference-making piece, especially given the raft of shooting guard/small forward options already on the roster after the additions of De'Anthony Melton, Buddy Hield and Lindy Waters III this offseason.
Things could certainly change though, perhaps once the offseason acquisitions become trade eligible and it therefore becomes easier to match Brown's $23 million salary. The six-year veteran is a proven playoff performer, having averaged 12 points and four rebounds across 26.5 minutes per game during Denver's triumphant 2023 postseason.
Eric Koreen of The Athletic reported on Monday that teams haven't offered a first-round pick for Brown at this stage, which may potentially open up the possibility of the Warriors making a deal for him that doesn't also inhibit their capacity to get a legitimate star in a different trade.