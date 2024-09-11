Warriors rumors: 3 Forgotten trade targets who could resurface in 2024-25
3. Jarrett Allen
Jarrett Allen's new three-year, $91 million extension last month should remove the 22-year-old from trade speculation right? Wrong. NBA insider Marc Stein reported that Allen was "essentially obligated" to sign the deal in early August so the Cleveland Cavaliers could ensure their starting center was still trade eligible days prior to the February 6 mid-season deadline.
So while Allen is not trade eligible right now, best believe he will be a name to monitor before the deadline. It's been long forecast that the pairing of he and Evan Mobley will not ultimately last in Cleveland, with plenty of teams sure to be interested in a perennial double-double threat who can protect the paint.
The Warriors could be one of those of teams and have been routinely mentioned in trade proposals for the 6'11" center. A hypothetical deal was even mentioned earlier this offseason (prior to the contract extension) that would have seen Golden State give up Andrew Wiggins, Moses Moody and Trayce Jackson-Davis for Allen and Caris LeVert.
The center position is still an area of contention for the Warriors. Jackson-Davis was impressive in his rookie year but isn't exactly proven at this stage, while veteran Kevon Looney took a major step backwards to the point of losing his rotation spot during the second half of last season.
Draymond Green could open the season as Golden State's starting center, placing a huge and perhaps unsustainable burden on the 34-year-old. If the position is still causing some headaches leading up to the February trade deadline, don't be surprised if the Warriors are one of the teams looking to pry Allen out of Cleveland.