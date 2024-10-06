Warriors regular season opener vs. Trail Blazers just got a little easier
The Golden State Warriors kickstarted their campaign with a 91-90 victory over the L.A Clippers on Saturday at Stan Sheriff Center.
While there's five preseason games still to come, there's a distinct circle around October 23 as we count down to the start of the Warriors regular season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center.
The Trail Blazers have already suffered some misfortunate prior to their season opener against the Warriors
Golden State are likely to enter the game as heavy favorites, with Portland again expected to be toward the bottom of the West after finishing with a conference-worst 21-61 record last season.
But the Trail Blazers chances of causing an upset have already suffered a blow following a pair injuries in recent days. Already working his way back from injury after just six games last season, former Boston Celtics big man Robert Williams III suffered a hamstring strain earlier in the week.
Portland expects Williams to miss two weeks -- while that means he could be back to face the Warriors on October 23, the 26-year-old's injury history has to put significant doubt on his status given the franchise is likely to take it slow with the 6'9" center.
Perhaps even more concerning for the Trail Blazers is a shoulder injury to exciting young wing Shaedon Sharpe. The former seventh overall pick is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a small posterior labral tear in his left shoulder, meaning Portland will be without one of their brightest young talents for the season opener.
Sharpe was also limited to just 32 games last season, yet showcased his future potential by averaging 15.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists in his second year. The 21-year-old was expected to fight for a starting role in training camp, having averaged over 25 minutes per game in his first two seasons.
The Warriors are essentially on the other end of the spectrum from an injury standpoint. Of their 20-man training camp roster, 19 were used in Saturday's win over the Clippers as no player saw more than 20 minutes. Predicted starting small forward Andrew Wiggins was the only absentee as he deals with illness that's impacted his training camp.
The Trail Blazers don't start their preseason campaign until October 11 against the Clippers at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, while the Warriors have another five outings before the two teams meet in the season opener.