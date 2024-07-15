Warriors reportedly make sensible decision on status of young duo amid trade rumors
Young duo Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis will reportedly sit out the remainder of Summer League in Las Vegas after the pair each played important roles in the Golden State Warriors victory over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.
Podziemski had a near triple-double in posting 21 points (8-of-14 shooting), 12 rebounds and seven assists, while Jackson-Davis had a double-double of his own with 17 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block.
The Golden State Warriors have made a sensible move resting Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis for the rest of Summer League
Given their impressive rookie seasons that included All-Rookie First Team honors for Podziemski, the fact the pair appeared in Summer League at all came as a slight surprise. Clearly the Warriors wanted more reps into the talented pair, particularly Podziemski who saw a pure point guard role in Summer League -- one that's likely to transition into next season as the backup for Stephen Curry.
But after playing the last three games dating back to the final game of the California Classic, Golden State have seen enough from Podziemski and Jackson-Davis who will now sit out the remainder of Summer League according to The Athletic's Anthony Slater.
Podziemski overcame an inefficient 4-of-13 shooting game against the Sacramento Kings last week to prove a class above in the weekend's games against the Phoenix Suns and Bulls. The 21-year-old finished the three-game span averaging 17.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists, shooting 43.2% from the floor and 40% from three-point range.
The move to rest Podziemski comes amid trade rumors with The Athletic's Shams Charania reporting on Monday that the Utah Jazz are after last year's 19th overall pick in a deal for Lauri Markkanen. A deal of Podziemski, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and future draft picks in exchange for the 2023 All-Star "has been a non-starter thus far for Golden State, league sources said."
Jackson-Davis averaged 12.7 points and 7.7 rebounds across his three outings, having shot 63.2% from the floor while getting to the free-throw line over six times per game. The Warriors have a 5-0 Summer League record to date before games against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday.