"Future All-Star" - Warriors share bold optimism on young player amid trade rumors
Brandin Podziemski recently outlined his ambition to become a second star alongside Stephen Curry and be in the conversation for Most Improved Player next season, and it appears the Golden State Warriors share a similar outlook for the young guard.
Podziemski's stock continues to rise this offseason, having impressed in his brief three-game Summer League stint that came in the wake of his participation with the USA Select Team in Las Vegas.
The Golden State Warriors believe Brandin Podziemski can be a "future All-Star" amid the 21-year-old's place in recent trade rumors
Last year's 19th overall pick already built a growing reputation in his first year -- one that culminated in All-Rookie First Team honors. Yet the forecast on Podziemski seems to have risen exponentially in recent weeks, coinciding in his place among recent trade rumors as Golden State eyes Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen.
During an interview in the third-quarter of Wednesday night's Summer League game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Warriors' majority owner Joe Lacob poured praise on Podziemski by labelling him a potential future All-Star.
That statement comes just 48 hours after The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the Jazz "are more focused" on Podziemski as part of a Markkanen trade, rather than fellow 21-year-old talent Jonathan Kuminga.
The Athletic's Anthony Slater told 95.7 The Game's Willard land Dibs on Wednesday that Podziemski is "beloved organizationally", a sentiment clearly reflected in Lacob's statement later in the day. But if you think this is simply a case of a franchise trying to boost the trade value of their own player, perhaps think again.
Bay Area News Group's Danny Emerman provided clarification following Lacob's comments, stating on X (formerly Twitter) that "every rival exec/staffer I talked with in Vegas absolutely loves Podziemski. Like, super high on him."
While Lacob's comments may appear categoric, they will still only intensify debate on whether the franchise may be ultimately willing to include Podziemski in a trade for Markkanen. Clarity on that situation will likely be found by the time the 2023 All-Star becomes extension eligible on August 6.