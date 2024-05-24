Warriors show further interest in 6'10" stretch big ahead of 2024 NBA Draft
The Golden State Warriors have had another look at Illinois product Coleman Hawkins among their latest batch of workouts ahead of next month's NBA Draft.
Hawkins worked out with the Warriors last year before ultimately returning to Illinois where he averaged 12.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists. Now a month out from the draft, Hawkins is determined to make it at the next level which could include being taken by Golden State late in the second-round.
Coleman Hawkins has already divulged his excitement at the potential of joining the Golden State Warriors next month
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Hawkins described the potential of being drafted by the Warriors as "amazing" while outlining his fit with the franchise's core figures.
"I think this would be an amazing situation for me. To bring value to an organization because I want to be a guy to be able to get Klay and Steph the ball. I want to learn from Draymond Green. I want to learn from Steve Kerr."- Coleman Hawkins
After giving up their first-round pick that's landed with the Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State won't enter the draft until the 52nd selection. Hawkins could certainly be on the radar as a more mature prospect, and someone who fits the Warriors' need for a stretch big after Dario Saric found his way out of the rotation late in the season.
Hawkins shot 36.9% from three-point range on 4.6 attempts per game, with NBADraft.net labelling the 22-year-old's shooting as his forte particularly in pick-and-pop situations. They also identify him as an excellent passer for his size, specifically out of post-ups which could be an ideal fit for the Warriors given their split-cut action.
NBADraft.net currently has Hawkins going to the Washington Wizards one pick before Golden State, while Bleacher Report has him going two picks later to the Boston Celtics. However, the California native is absent on ESPN and The Ringer's most recent mock drafts.
The Warriors will look to continue their draft excellence from last year when new General Manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. selected Brandin Podziemski with the 19th pick and Trayce Jackson-Davis 57th overall.