Warriors reportedly sign 6'8" sharpshooter following departure from Lakers
The Golden State Warriors continue to add to their training camp roster, reportedly signing former Los Angeles Lakers forward and 6'8" sharpshooter Blake Hinson on Thursday.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Hinson has signed an exhibition 10 contract with the Warriors just days after his two-way deal was waived by the Lakers.
Blake Hinson could add some shooting to the Warriors front court
After going undrafted in June's NBA Draft, Hinson signed a two-way contract with the Lakers and joined the team in Summer League where he averaged 10.9 points and 2.5 rebounds in 20.8 minutes across eight combined appearances in Las Vegas and at the California Classic.
Hinson would shoot 34.1% from the floor and 32.8% from three-point range, but that's not an accurate representation of his capability from beyond the arc. The 24-year-old led the ACC in three-point shooting last season, nailing 42.1% of his 7.9 attempts from beyond the arc with the Pittsburgh Panthers.
Hinson would average 18.5 points and 4.4 rebounds in his 33.6 minutes per game, having previously averaged 15.3 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 38% from beyond the arc during the 2022-23 season.
Standing at 6'8", Hinson is an intriguing prospect for a Golden State team needing a sharpshooter in the front court. However, it remains unlikely that he's with the team next season, rather this deal may give the Warriors the opportunity to develop Hinson in their G League program at Santa Cruz.
Hinson is the latest of a number of players to have reportedly signed exhibit 10 contracts with Golden State, particularly over the last week. 6'0" point guard Yuri Collins, and forwards Javan Johnson and Donta Scott have all recently been given deals, while another forward in Jackson Rowe was given an exhibit 10 deal immedietly following Summer League in July.
Hinson is the first player to sign an exhibit 10 contract that hasn't previously been at the Warriors though, with the quartet of Rowe, Collins, Johnson and Scott having all featured for the franchise either in the G League and/or at Summer League.
Hinson's signing appears to take Golden State over the 21-man preseason roster limit, suggesting that there are still moves to be made as outlined by GSWCBA on X (Twitter). Warriors training camp will get underway in Hawaii following media day on September 30, with their first preseason game scheduled to take place against the L.A. Clippers on October 5.