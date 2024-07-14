Recent Warriors signing draws comparison to unsung hero and 3x NBA champion
The ability to get under the second tax apron opened some windows for the Golden State Warriors this offseason, giving them the financial freedom to acquire high-end role players they haven't otherwise had access to in recent years.
After signing De'Anthony Melton to a one-year, $12.8 million deal in free agency, the Warriors found a pair of silver linings from Klay Thompson's departure with the additions of Kyle Anderson and Buddy Hield in the same six-team trade.
All three are set to feature prominently in the Golden State rotation next season, with Anderson's impact holding the potential of resembling a former 3x champion with the franchise, according to an ESPN analyst.
Newly-acquired forward Kyle Anderson has already drawn comparisons to former Golden State Warriors guard Shaun Livingston
Anderson has signed a three-year, $27.7 million deal with the Warriors, providing him the opportunity to have a profound opportunity on the franchise across multiple years. Many believe the 30-year-old will provide another version of now teammate Draymond Green as a versatile forward off the bench, while Anderson has also drawn comparisons to Andre Iguodala given their skillset and the fact they both joined the franchise at a similar age.
But in grading all the major deals over the offseason, ESPN's Kevin Pelton believes the most apt comparison may be former Golden State guard and 3x NBA champion Shaun Livingston.
"Anderson is an interesting fit with the Warriors. I see some overlap between how Golden State might use him and the role Shaun Livingston once played for the Warriors as a non-shooter (Anderson hit just 23% of his 3s last year, is at 34% for his career and requires a long time to actually get his shot off) whose basketball IQ fits well in the Warriors' system."- Kevin Pelton
Livingston was one of the unsung heroes of the Warriors' dynasty, winning three titles and making the NBA Finals in all five of his years with the franchise after joining in 2014. Known for his ball-handling, playmaking and as a maestro in the mid-range, the now 38-year-old was an excellent backup point guard for Stephen Curry which included earning Sixth Man of the Year votes in 2015-16.
Whereas Livingston was a 6'7" point guard for his entire career, Anderson was a small forward and now predominantly power forward over the last few years. However, the similarities are still there given the combination of size, ball-handling, playmaking and lack of three-point shooting threat.
Given the Warriors currently lack a backup option for Curry outside second-year combo guard Brandin Podziemski, Pelton is right in believing Anderson could be thrust into a Livingston-like role where he has the ball in his hands more than at any other point in his career.
The former Minnesota forward averaged 4.9 and 4.2 assists over the last two seasons, both of which are the highest of his career. Look for Anderson to break that career-high if the Warriors plan on further utilizing his point-forward skills next season.