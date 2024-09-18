Golden State Warriors single-season scoring records for PPG and total points
From their inception as the Philadelphia Warriors to the current generation led by superstar point guard Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors have been blessed with some of the best players in NBA history.
Curry has set a number of franchise and league records over his legendary career thus far, but even his numbers pale in comparison to one of the Warriors all-time greats.
Wilt Chamberlain's Warriors single-season scoring records will never be broken
Wilt Chamberlain is an unparalleled phenom in NBA history, having started his career with the Warriors before being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers and then Los Angeles Lakers. Chamberlain's historic 1961-62 season has been unmatched in the past 62 years and looks impossible to reach, so let's look at it in the context of franchise history.
Points Per Game - 50.4
Chamberlain's record of points per game is perhaps the most unbreakable record in NBA history, with the 4x MVP also holding the next three highest single-season points per game averages. Outside Chamberlain, Michael Jordan has the highest single-season scoring average with 37.09 in 1986-87.
James Harden's 36.13 in 2018-19 is the highest points per game of any current player, while Joel Embiid led the league in average scoring last season with 34.7. It's unbelievable to think that's over 15 points per game less than what Chamberlain was doing over 60 years ago.
From a Warrior perspective, Chamberlain holds the top five spots before Rick Barry's exceptional 35.06 points in 1966-67. Curry's 32 points per game in 2020-21 ranks seventh in franchise history, while he, Barry and Purvis Short occupy the final three places in the top 10.
Total Points - 4029
Not only did Chamberlain average over 50 points per game in 1961-62, but he also played in all 80 regular season games. To put his sheer accumulation of points into context -- if that was the only season he ever played for the Warriors, he'd still be ranked in the top 50 (43rd to be exact) for scoring in franchise history.
Chamberlain and Barry occupy the top seven spots in single-season total points, while it was Curry's 2015-16 season -- his unanimous MVP year -- that places him eighth in franchise history with 2375 points. Short ranks ninth and another Warrior legend, Chris Mullin, rounds out the top 10 with his 2176 points in 1988-89.
If Chamberlain's scoring numbers in 1961-62 aren't crazy enough, how about the fact he averaged an equally astonishing 25.7 rebounds per game that season. And what's even crazier? The fact he could only finish second in NBA MVP with those numbers.