Warriors' star admits to curiosity, but draws line through departure to rival team
Franchise superstar Stephen Curry returned to his hometown on Friday, helping the Golden State Warriors to their first win in Charlotte since 2019.
Curry wasn't at his absolute fluid best, but the 36-year-old still came up with some big baskets to finish with a game-high 23 points. It was the Warriors' defense that proved the key, limiting the Hornets to 40.5% shooting from the floor in a 115-97 victory.
Stephen Curry has drawn a line through leaving the Golden State Warriors, but has admitted to curiosity about the idea of heading home
With many in attendance simply there to watch him play, Curry had 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting in the third-quarter as Golden State turned a tricky contest into a comfortable victory thanks to a 39-26 period.
Curry spent a large part of his childhood growing up in Charlotte where his father played 10 seasons for the franchise. During his post-game press conference, the two-time MVP was asked whether he would consider a departure from the Warriors to return home.
"No I wanna stay in the Bay and that's something I've talked about. There is a curiosity of what it would be like to play here for sure. I feel like I ask Seth a lot of questions about what it's like to be back here, just cos' you're so familiar with the city, with the history of the organization."- Stephen Curry
Curry's younger brother Seth was traded by the Dallas Mavericks to the Hornets in February, joining the franchise where Dell remains a commentator on the Charlotte broadcast. The younger Curry wasn't in uniform and won't play again this season after sustaining an ankle injury on March 1.
A decade and a half into his NBA career, it's hard to see Curry leaving the only franchise he's ever known. The four-time champion has two years and over $115 million left on his contract, meaning he'll next be a free agent at age 38.
Perhaps at that point the Hornets will be a playoff-level team holding attraction to star free agents, but at present the franchise is hardly in a spot to lure a player like Curry who's looking to add a fifth NBA championship to his remarkable legacy.