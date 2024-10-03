Key Warriors starter ruled out of opening preseason game vs. Clippers
The Golden State Warriors will be without forward Andrew Wiggins for the team's opening preseason game against the L.A. Clippers at the Stan Sheriff Center on Saturday.
As first reported by Kendra Andrews of ESPN, head coach Steve Kerr has ruled Wiggins out given the 2022 All-Star hasn't practiced with the team due to illness during the first three days of training camp in Hawaii.
Andrew Wiggins' absence could open up an early opportunity for the Warriors' younger players
The look of Golden State's starting lineup has been a fierce source of debate over the offseason and has only intensified since the start of training camp. Wiggins' absence could make things a little easier for Kerr, potentially allowing for fourth-year forward Jonathan Kuminga to start at the three alongside Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis in the front court.
Wiggins' illness is a frustrating start to what many hope will be a bounce-back season for the former first overall pick. The 29-year-old is coming off the worst season of his career in 2023-24, having averaged 13.2 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 45.3% from the floor and 35.8% from three-point range.
The early absence is only seen as a minor setback though, with Kerr having otherwise been impressed with how Wiggins has returned from the offseason. The Canadian has already been slated for an increased offensive role after the departure of Klay Thompson, having been referred to by Kerr as a 20-point per game player who he hopes will shoot 6-7 threes a night.
Wiggins is the only minor concern in an otherwise healthy Golden State roster, allowing for a hugely competitive training camp battle for positions and minutes within Kerr's rotation. The 4x championship winning coach has only confirmed veterans Stephen Curry and Green as starters, though whether the latter starts at the four or the five remains up in the air.
The Warriors turned their form around with a Wiggins, Kuminga and Green front court mid-way through last season, but also ended their campaign with a 9-2 record over the final 11 games where Jackson-Davis started alongside Wiggins and Green.
Kerr will also have a decision to make on the starting shooting guard spot. Brandin Podziemski is viewed by many as the lead candidate after replacing Thompson briefly during last season, but offseason additions Buddy Hield and De'Anthony Melton also present as viable options depending on whether the Warriors want to prioritize more offense or defense.