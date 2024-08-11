Warriors' Stephen Curry earns another personal honor in shocking Olympic turnaround
Entering Thursday's Semi-Final against Serbia, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry had tallied 29 points on 28 shots through the first four Olympic games of his decorated career.
Not only was Curry struggling in shooting 35.7% from the floor and just 25% from three-point range, but he was taking a back-seat role on a star-studded USA team that even brought suggestions that he should be benched late in games.
Stephen Curry's remarkable Olympic turnaround has been defined by his place in FIBA's All-Star Five announced on Saturday
But when it came down the pivotal moments and the Gold Medal was truly on the line, Curry answered the call in emphatic fashion. The first four games were simply an artist lying dormant just waiting to produce another masterpiece.
The NBA's Clutch Player of the Year had nine three-pointers and 36 points as Team USA battled back from the brink of disaster to beat Serbia, before Curry drilled another eight threes (including four in the last three minutes) to deliver Gold against the host team France.
Curry took five more field-goal attempts in the last two games than he did in the first four, and subsequently had an additional 31 points thanks to 60.6% shooting from the floor and 63% from three-point range. It was an extraordinary turnaround from the 36-year-old whose final two performances earned him a place in FIBA's All-Star Five from the tournament.
Not only did Curry earn a spot in the All-Star Five, but there were even calls for him to win MVP of the tournament that ultimately went to long-time rival turned USA teammate LeBron James.
Taking to Instagram live (via Melissa Rohlin) after Saturday's Final, Curry and Anthony Edwards joked that the 10x All-Star didn't turn up till three days ago, with Edwards stating, "we so glad he got here."
His first four underwhelming performances may have cost him MVP, yet a position in the All-Star Five is still a significant personal accolade to go with the prized Gold Medal that had previously been missing on Curry's résumé.