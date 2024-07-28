Warriors' Stephen Curry puts finishing touch on Olympic debut following injury scare
It took until 2024, at the age of 36, for Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry to finally make his Olympics debut. Thanks to injuries in 2016 and the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 pandemic, it's been a long wait to see the 2x MVP compete for Gold.
Team USA is looking for its fifth straight Gold Medal, and perhaps the only chance Curry will get to add about the only silverware he doesn't have in his collection. The highlight of the exhibition games and camp had been the combination of Stephen Curry and LeBron James, but Sunday proved time for the real thing as Team USA took on 3x MVP Nikola Jokic and Serbia.
Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry shook off an injury scare in his long-awaited Olympic debut against Serbia on Sunday
Team USA got off to a slow start, going down 10-2 which prompted an early Steve Kerr timeout. A Curry three sparked a 9-0 run to regain the lead, before the teams went back-and-forth which culminated in an 11-0 Team USA run to take a 25-20 lead after the opening period.
Curry had a relatively quiet first half, going 2-of-4 from the field with six points while also dealing with two fouls. However, former Golden State forward Kevin Durant led the way with 21 points on 8-of-8 shooting to give USA the 58-49 halftime lead.
There was a slight scare in the third quarter for Warriors fans as Steph limped after taking a shot to the knee while setting a screen. Grimacing quite a bit, Curry could stay in the game and shake it off --something to monitor for Team USA and head coach Steve Kerr moving forward.
Team USA coasted in the fourth-quarter and took down Serbia 110-84, capped off with a deep Curry three to end the game. Steph finished with 11 points, three rebounds, and three assists. It wasn't an exhilarating Curry performance by any means, but it was nonetheless a great start for he and Team USA in their quest for Gold.
Their next game will be Wednesday July 31 at 12PM PDT against South Sudan who provided an almighty scare in a thrilling 101-100 Team USA victory at an exhibition game in London last week.