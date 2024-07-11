Warriors' Stephen Curry leads star-studded Team USA to Olympic warmup victory
In a team full of former MVP's and players with a host of All-Star appearances, no one scored more points for Team USA than Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry in their first Olympic warmup game against Canada.
Even at 36-years-old, Curry was a standout as he prepares for his first Olympics and first time representing his country since 2014. The two-time NBA MVP had nine points in the third-quarter, finishing with a team-high 12 points in the 86-72 victory.
Playing time was unsurprisingly shared among the team's 10 active players, with Curry's 12 points coming on 57.1% shooting from the floor and 50% from beyond the arc in 15 minutes of play. He also added three rebounds and three assists, including an alley-oop pass for a LeBron James dunk during the second half.
After Canada began the game on a 11-1 run, the loaded USA roster slowly took over despite some below average three-point shooting. Their size and length on defense provided significant problems for the Canadians, with Anthony Davis recording a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double to go with four blocks and two steals.
Canada were restricted to 35.8% shooting from the floor and just 24.1% from three-point range. MVP finalist Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a game-high 13 points but on just 36.4% shooting, while Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray was restricted to only five points in 17 minutes.
Curry started in the USA lineup alongside Jrue Holiday, Devin Booker, James and Joel Embiid. Holiday and Anthony Edwards each had 11 points, while Jayson Tatum and Bam Adebayo each had eight off the bench.
Embiid fouled out of the game in only 12 minutes, with James finishing with seven points, five rebounds, three assists and a game-high three steals in his 15 minutes. Team USA will now travel to Abu Dhabi to continue their Olympic preparation, starting with a game against Australia on Monday.