Warriors' Stephen Curry adds Olympic Gold Medal to his résumé in dramatic fashion
Stephen Curry had two of the most outstanding Olympic basketball performances this world has ever seen in back-to-back games when Team USA needed it the most.
How would the Golden State Warriors superstar follow up on his masterful 36-point, nine-three performance against Serbia? How about eight threes to go along with 24 points and five assists.
With a Gold Medal on the line, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry came up massive in the fourth quarter for Team USA
An absolute Curry takeover was in effect late in the fourth quarter. France had cut the lead to three points when Curry answered with a big-time three from the top of the key. He was far from finished, as he dropped in three more consecutive threes after that and put France to bed -- four threes in just over two minutes to capture Gold for Team USA.
When you think you have seen it all from Steph, he outdoes himself on the biggest stages. Toward the game's end, France sent a double team to Steph, even with the firepower Team USA had on the floor. It didn't matter. A fallaway heave from deep put the final nail in the coffin. Just absurd shot-making from the greatest shooter of all time.
Overall, it was an awesome Gold medal game. It was high intensity, with back-and-forth action the whole way through. We saw the greatness of future star Victor Wembanyama and even Guerschon Yabusele who poured in twenty points for France, including a posterizing dunk over LeBron James. A thrilling 98-87 win sees Team USA capture their fifth-straight gold medal.
Curry led the way for Team USA, but once again, Durant, James, and Booker all had their moments throughout, and Anthony Davis also came off the bench with four massive blocks. Undoubtedly, it is one of the greatest teams we have ever seen and will probably ever see. We are all lucky to have witnessed this greatness.
Once again, the sports world erupted over Curry's performance and rightfully so. Unfortunately, this will be the last time we see Curry until the NBA starts again this fall. You have to imagine that Golden State's front office still sees Steph as a top player in the world and gets him the help he needs to compete.