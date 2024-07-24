Warriors' Steve Kerr encouraged to follow President's path in major Olympic criticism
In a way that well and truly belies his status as a four-time championship coach, Steve Kerr will constantly come under scrutiny and criticism from Golden State Warriors fans.
Whether it's the small three-guard lineups, other baffling rotation decisions, the lack of opportunity for Moses Moody or even the use of Stephen Curry, fans often have a gripe with something Kerr is doing.
Rival fans may simply brush and laugh that off, suggesting that you couldn't possibly criticise a ten-year head coach so easily when there's so much dysfunction and coaching merry-go-rounds going on at other franchises. Yet perhaps those fans are now starting to get a picture of what Warrior fans go through during a long regular season.
Steve Kerr's early coaching performances for Team USA has drawn much of the same criticism usually only held by Golden State Warriors fans
As head coach of Team USA, Kerr's positives and negatives are now drawing wide-scale national and international focus. Despite going 5-0 in their Pre-Olympic warmup games, the U.S. weren't overly convincing particularly in their last two games against South Sudan and Germany which they won by a combined five points.
Kerr has come under fire as a result, particularly after he conceded that he ‘did not do a great job’ of preparing his team against South Sudan in a game Team USA trailed by 14 points at half-time and relied upon a LeBron James go-ahead shot in the final 10 seconds.
In a piece titled, 'America, welcome to the Steve Kerr experience', Alex Siquig of SFGate has unloaded in what can only be described as a fierce analysis of the 58-year-old's coaching that included a suggestion that he should step down in the same manner as President Joe Biden.
"Nothing ever seems urgent to this guy, and that’s an underlying issue the world is going to become intimately familiar with...Having a team this loaded with talent doesn’t guarantee victory; it merely guarantees the absolute shame of coming up short. If that doesn’t put some well-earned fear into his guts, I’m not sure what will. Alternatively, much like Joe Biden heroically stepped down, Erik Spoelstra is right there..."- Alex Siquig
Despite Kerr's flaws and the fact they finished fourth in last year's FIBA World Cup, Team USA's star-studded roster are overwhelming favorites to win Gold in Paris. If they fail, expect the blowtorch to be well and truly on the head coach even more.
From a Warriors standpoint, Kerr's role was reaffirmed last season when he signed a two-year, $35 million contract extension which signalled the highest per annum deal ever handed to an NBA coach.