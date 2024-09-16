Warriors' Steve Kerr knows exactly what's coming after controversial Olympic decision
The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics have developed a rivalry of sorts over recent years, with the two sides having met in the 2022 NBA Finals where the Warriors prevailed in six games.
The reception Golden State received during their three games in Boston was cold at best during that series, and that’s now set to reignite following Steve Kerr’s controversial decision at the recent Olympics.
Steve Kerr knows exactly what’s coming from Boston Celtics fans when the Golden State Warriors enter TD Garden on November 6
As head coach of a star-studded Team USA in Paris, Kerr was always going to have to make some tough decisions when it came to the team’s rotation. Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton was the first but perhaps understandably casualty, yet few saw Jayson Tatum’s benching on the horizon after the 5x All-Star had just averaged the most points, rebounds and assists for the Celtics during their triumphant 2024 playoff run.
Tatum’s omission came in the opening game of the tournament, failing to see court time in the 110-84 victory over Serbia. The 26-year-old would average 20 minutes across the final two group games and quarter-final against Brazil, yet was again a DNP against Serbia in the semi-final.
While Kerr admired Tatum’s professionalism throughout the Olympic campaign, he understands Boston fans won’t be so forgiving when the Warriors visit the city to play on November 6.
“I think they’re going to be all over me. That’s fine", Kerr laughingly said in a recent interview with Steve Aschburner of NBA.com.
Kerr may have come under heavy scrutiny from more than just Celtics fans for his Tatum decision, but it didn’t impact the result as he and Team USA saluted with gold after beating hosts France 98-87 in the final. Tatum played 11 minutes in that game, recording three points and two rebounds in the 11-point win.
The matchup on November 6 will also take on some extra meaning after the Warriors were embarrassed in their only game in Boston last season. Golden State found themselves down by an astonishing 44 points at half-time, eventually going on to lose 140-88 in what was the fourth-highest defeat from any team last season.
While the Warriors may be extra motivated to avenge that heavy defeat, Tatum may have his own motivation following his Olympic benching, and so too Finals MVP Jaylen Brown after controversially missing out on the squad altogether.