Warriors Stock Watch: 3 risers, 2 fallers after positive Summer League stint
Stocks up:
1. Daeqwon Plowden
Daeqwon Plowden began turning heads with a 26-point performance at the California Classic, following that up with some strong early displays in Vegas that ultimately won him a two-way contract last week.
The 25-year-old's performance against the Heat on Sunday was his worst of the eight Summer League games, having failed to score a field-goal in finishing with five points and eight rebounds on 0-of-7 shooting.
Even despite that, Plowden has undoubtedly seen his stocks rise over the past fortnight thanks to an intriguing combination of athleticism, shooting and reasonable 6'6" at the wing position. He averaged 16.7 points on 53.1% shooting and 42.1% from beyond the arc at the California Classic, before posting 13.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game on 43/38/67 shooting splits in Vegas.
2. Kevin Knox II
A fascinating addition to Golden State's Summer League roster, Kevin Knox II should be commended for his attitude to playing in Vegas and accepting a bench role as the ninth overall pick back in 2018.
The 6'9" forward was easily the Warriors best player in the Semifinal against the Heat, capping off his Summer League with a 31-point display to go with 11 rebounds on 12-of-17 shooting from the floor and 5-of-10 from three-point range.
Golden State's lack of roster spots right now, and his ineligibility for a two-way contract, makes it difficult to see Knox remaining with the franchise heading into next season, but his 17.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game in Vegas suggests he should get another NBA opportunity somewhere.
3. Quinten Post
A minor leg injury saw Quinten Post miss the first six Summer League games, yet his debut was worth the wait for Warrior fans who are no doubt excited by the 52nd overall pick and his potential.
On a minutes restriction that saw him limited to less than 30 total minutes across the final two games, Post recorded 10 points in each and shot 63.6% (7-of-11) from the floor, 40% (2-of-5) from three-point range and 100% (4-of-4) from the free-throw line.
The 24-year-old showed more than enough to suggest he may have a future, particularly for a Golden State team that lacks both his seven-foot size and ability to stretch the floor from the center position. Has the franchise uncovered another late draft gem in a similar mould to Trayce Jackson-Davis last year?
While Plowden, Knox and Post each did themselves no harm, there were a couple of players whose Summer League didn't quite go according to plan: