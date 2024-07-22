Warriors Stock Watch: 3 risers, 2 fallers after positive Summer League stint
Stocks fallen:
1. Reece Beekman
Signed to a two-way contract by the Warriors after going undrafted last month, there was plenty of interest in watching Reece Beekman ahead of Summer League. Unfortunately less than 45 minutes was all we got in the first two games at the California Classic, with Beekman not reappearing again due to injury.
In contrast to Post, those limited minutes weren't overly impressive as Beekman put up averages of 7.0 points, 1.0 rebound and 1.5 assists while shooting just 30.8% from the floor.
To make matters worse for the 22-year-old as he sat on the bench, fellow two-way contracted guard Pat Spencer returned from his own minor injury to impress over the final three games in Vegas. With Post still a chance to get a two-way deal rather than a main roster spot, one of Plowden, Spencer and Beekman appear in the firing line. Based purely on Summer League performances, the latter has fair ground to make up on the other two.
2. Mantas Rubstavicius
Mantas Rubstavicius was always going to have to do a lot to suggest he had a future with the Warriors, but he nonetheless fell into the basket of those who had the opportunity to impress and potentially win a training camp deal.
Unlike a number of others, Rubstavicius didn't quite grab the chance with two hands during his limited minutes off the bench. His California Classic was solid in averaging 10.5 points 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals, but it was downhill from their for the 22-year-old Lithuanian.
Rubstavicius averaged just 4.7 points, 1.0 rebound and 1.3 assists in his first three games in Vegas, having shot 25% from the floor and 22.2% from three-point range. The 22-year-old was then essentially benched in Sunday's game against the Heat, seeing just over two minutes of floor time where he recorded a solitary rebound and missed his single three-point attempt.
At 6'6" and after shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc with the New Zealand Breakers of the NBL last season, there was certainly some interest in what Rubstavicius was going to be able to do in Summer League. Unfortunately for him, it didn't quite translate in Vegas.