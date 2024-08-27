Warriors superstar takes controversial slide in latest NBA 2K ratings
Is age catching up to Stephen Curry ever so slightly? That may be the case according to NBA 2K's fresh ratings that have seen the Golden State Warriors superstar take a minor dip from his position 12 months ago.
Following a 2022-23 season where he averaged 29.4 points on 42.7% three-point shooting, Curry was given a 96 overall at the start of NBA 2K24, ranking third in the league behind Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has seen a small slide in brand new player ratings for NBA 2K25
With NBA 2K25 set for release on September 6, the company has been revealing its top 100 players on social media over the past week. Curry unsurprisingly reached the top 10, but the 2x MVP has slipped to a 95 overall which ranks seventh among all players.
Jokic remains first after winning his third league MVP, while Luka Doncic has jumped to second after leading the Dallas Mavericks to the NBA Finals. Antetokounmpo is third, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander fourth and Joel Embiid fifth, before LeBron James and Curry head the remainder of a top 10 that also features Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis.
Based on his form from last season, Curry's dip is probably fair given his scoring dropped from 29.4 to 26.4 points per game. That largely stemmed from slightly worse efficiency from the field and three-point range, while his rebounding and assist numbers actually dropped more significantly.
However, if the ratings also included international play, then Curry's status could be considered controversial given his final two clutch performances for Team USA at the recent Paris Olympics. Playing alongside Embiid, James, Tatum, Durant and Davis, Curry was evidently the USA's best player across the Semi-Final and Final, which included outperforming Jokic in a 36-point outburst against Serbia.
The Warriors only had two players in the top 100, further signifying the lack of top-end firepower on their roster. Draymond Green ranked 65th win an 83 overall rating, while the likes of Jonathan Kuminga, Andrew Wiggins and Brandin Podziemski were each absent from the top 100.