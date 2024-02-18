Warriors' Superstar Stephen Curry Firms to Clear Favorite for NBA Award
The Golden State Warriors have been ridden with clutch-time games this season, having proven seemingly incapable of blowout victories yet competitive against even the very best in the league.
The Warriors have played 37 clutch games -- where the margin is less than five points with less than five minutes left in the fourth-quarter. That's two more than the Atlanta Hawks, while only four total teams have reached 30 clutch games by this point of the season.
Now at the All-Star break, Golden State Warriors' superstar Stephen Curry is a firm favorite for the NBA's Clutch Player of the Year Award
One silver lining to the plethora of clutch games is that it has provided ample opportunity for Stephen Curry to shine in the game's biggest moments. That's exactly what the two-time MVP has done, even if it hasn't necessarily translated to team results.
Curry has 165 points in clutch-time this season, 57 more than Chicago Bulls' veteran DeMar DeRozan. In fact, the gap between Curry and DeRozan is greater than DeRozan and Terry Rozier who ranks 33rd in clutch-time points.
As a result, Curry is an overwhelming favorite for the NBA's Clutch Player of the Year Award. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Curry is a -160 favorite ahead of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Damian Lillard.
The Clutch Player of the Year Award was introduced ahead of last season, with Sacramento Kings' guard De'Aaron Fox named the inaugural winner ahead of Jimmy Butler and DeRozan.
Not only is Curry well ahead in total clutch points, but the 35-year-old's efficiency has been extraordinary. Curry is shooting 50.5% from the floor, 47.5% from three-point range and 94.6% from the free-throw line in clutch minutes, each of which are ahead of his overall numbers.
While Curry has been spectacular, the Warriors as a team haven't capitalized from his brilliance. Golden State are just 18-19 in clutch games, having blown a number of significant leads in fourth-quarters this season.
Although Curry will hope to further cement the award after the All-Star break, there will also be a hope that the sample size decreases with the Warriors winning games in more comfortable fashion from here on.