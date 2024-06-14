Warriors get surprisingly favorable result in rank of coaching destinations
With an aging core that's seemingly been on the decline over the past two years, including a playoff absence this season, one could consider the Golden State Warriors as a less than desirable franchise right now.
However, the Warriors still have plenty going for them, headed by one of the greatest players in the history of the game and ownership who have proven they're not shy when it comes to spending.
The Golden State Warriors have been ranked the 14th most desirable franchise for a new head coach to take on right now
After UConn's Dan Hurley chose to turn down the Los Angeles Lakers pursuit to make him their new head coach, CBS Sports' Sam Quinn has taken a look at each NBA team and how enticing they would be to a new head coach. Despite finishing 10th in the West, the Warriors got a relatively favorable result in ranking 14th overall including eighth among teams in the conference.
"This is a high-pressure job, and (Joe) Lacob is more involved than most owners, but there's enough talent to be competitive now and enough maneuverability to figure out the long haul even after the Warriors abandoned their two-timelines scheme."- Sam Quinn
The Oklahoma City Thunder ranked first thanks to their ascension this season and their stockpile of future assets, while the Boston Celtics ranked second on the same day they took a 3-0 lead in the NBA Finals.
The Warriors may have finished last in the pacific division this season, yet these rankings suggest they have the brightest future of the five teams. The 19th-ranked Sacramento Kings were viewed as having limited upside, while the Lakers ranked 20th and seen as a job "that sets coaches up to fail." The Clippers ranked 21st amid some uncertainty around Paul George's future, and the future asset-stricken Phoenix Suns managed just 24th.
As disappointing as Golden State's season was, these rankings provide a more optimistic outlook of what the franchise could do in the short and long-term. Of course, that could change dramatically in the coming months, particularly if they take a risk on sacrificing their young and future assets for a major win-now piece.