Warriors' teammates, Steve Kerr left in awe of Draymond Green's incredible moment
The playoffs have come early for the Golden State Warriors, with the franchise fighting simply to make the Play-In Tournament over the final 10-15 games of the regular season.
High-stakes basketball has always brought the best out of Draymond Green, and that's been no different over the Warriors' last two games against the San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks.
Golden State Warriors' teammates and head coach Steve Kerr have given high praise to Draymond Green after a huge block late in Tuesday's game
After a season-high six steals on Sunday against the Spurs, Green added another four in a low-scoring game between the Warriors and Mavericks on Tuesday night. Yet it was the 34-year-old's solitary block that drew the most acclaim after the 104-100 win.
With the Warriors clinging to a six-point lead in the final two minutes, Green stunted at a driving Kyrie Irving before recovering to deny Daniel Gafford at the rim and secure the rebound in what was undoubtedly the play of the game.
Speaking immediately following the final buzzer, veteran point-guard Chris Paul offered huge praise for his former rival turned teammate, labelling the play one of the best he's ever seen in his 19-year NBA career.
"I told Dray, 'that might be one of the best plays I done ever seen in my career', and I'm not exaggerating, man. If you just see the heart, somebody like me who likes defense I can appreciate it...The way he competes, he willed us to this win tonight."- Ch
After labelling Green's performance on Sunday as a "defensive masterpiece", head coach Steve Kerr characterized the block on Gafford as "probably the key defensive play of the game." Andrew Wiggins, who had a team-high 23 points against the Mavericks, described Green as "very special" and as a "defensive mastermind".
The former Defensive Player of the Year would go on to make a crucial layup on the following play, pushing Golden State to an eight-point lead which they never surrended.
Green's defense has helped power the Warriors to a five-game winning-streak, with the team having ranked second in defense over the span which includes holding four of the five opponents to 100 points or less.