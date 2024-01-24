Warriors trade targets ranked from probable to pipe dream
Breaking down the likelihood of the Warriors successfully landing certain trade targets.
By Will Eudy
Wendell Carter Jr.
A player that may be a little bit harder of a get than Kuzma is the Orlando Magic's stud, Wendell Carter Jr. The sixth-year wing has been a mainstay in Orlando's starting lineup since coming over from Chicago during the 2020-21 season, and the Magic will want a relatively significant return for him.
This is where the elephant in the room for Warriors fans comes in: Kevon Looney. After having arguably his best professional season individually in 2022-23, Looney has slowed down this year and could be expendable for the right price.
Though he is certainly more valuable in the playoffs than in the regular season, Looney's slump has still been surprising given his dominant performance in the playoffs last year. He dominated on the glass and put up four 20-rebound performances to help the Warriors get past the Kings and to give them a chance against the Lakers.
While Looney will forever be beloved in the hearts of Warriors fans, the best time to trade him may be now. If Golden State can get back a player as versatile as Wendell Carter Jr. back, it would be a no-brainer.