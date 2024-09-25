Warriors set up intriguing training camp battle after signing former top 10 pick
The Golden State Warriors have set up an intriguing roster battle heading into training camp, having reportedly signed Kevin Knox II to a one-year deal.
As first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic, it's an exhibit 10 contract for the former top 10 pick which will give him the opportunity to try and stick with the Warriors past preseason.
Gui Santos, Lindy Waters III and Kevin Knox II will fight for two spots on the Warriors roster entering the season
Golden State's final preseason game is on October 18 against the Los Angeles Lakers. It's at that point the front office will have to decide whether Knox has done enough to earn a main roster spot, which in doing so would require the departure of Gui Santos or Lindy Waters III who are both on non-guaranteed deals.
Most would suggest Knox will start a fair way back in trying to earn a spot, but he did impress with the Warriors in Summer League and does have the tools to become a somewhat surprising member of the team this season.
The 25-year-old averaged 16.0 points on 47.1% shooting from the field and 35.1% from three-point range for Golden State in Summer League, including an eye-catching performance in the semi-final where he posted 30 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks on 12-of-17 shooting and 5-of-10 from beyond the arc.
Knox has been a relative disappointment after being taken with the ninth overall pick by the New York Knicks in 2018. However, being within the Warriors environment could be the making of him, particularly given he's never been at a winning organization having held a career win rate of 31.4 percent.
This training camp battle may be seen by many as futile given we're talking about the very end of the roster, but you only have to go back three years to see how this situation can have championship impact.
In 2021, the Warriors held a now famous training camp battle between Avery Bradley and Gary Payton II. A number of players even pushed for the then veteran guard, but the front office went in Payton's direction who would go onto become a key piece of their 2022 championship team, not to mention the fact he remains on the roster entering this season.
Knox has played for four different teams across his six-year career and holds averages of 7.4 points and 2.9 rebounds per game, while shooting 39.2% from the floor and 34.1% from three-point range.