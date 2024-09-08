Warriors underrated offseason move shouldn't be forgotten ahead of training camp
When it comes to the array of moves made by the Golden State Warriors this offseason, there's little attention placed on their initial decision to trade for Lindy Waters III on draft day in June.
The Warriors effectively bought Waters from the Oklahoma City Thunder, having sent cash to reacquire the 52nd overall pick they'd initially given up for the 27-year-old. In a deep Golden State rotation it's presumed that Waters will be on the outside looking in, but that's not to say he won't be a player to watch when training camp starts next month.
The Golden State Warriors have taken a calculated risk on Lindy Waters III that could pay major dividends next season
Since taking the job as General Manager last offseason, Mike Dunleavy Jr. has effectively utilized almost every roster spot available, almost to the detriment of the team given it's left a myriad of rotation questions for Steve Kerr.
Looking back to this time 12 months ago, few would have expected Brandin Podziemski or Trayce Jackson-Davis to be meaningful contributors in their rookie season. Not only did they quickly develop into such, but the duo were playing starter-level minutes by the second half of the season.
Perhaps Waters could present as a similar surprise, with his addition an underrated move by Dunleavy as a low-cost, high upside prospect. This is someone whose opportunity was limited last season at a Thunder outfit who rose to the first-seed in the Western Conference, but who equally has proven himself far too good for the G League level.
Waters stuffed the box score in averaging 21.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.9 blocks in his 10 G League games. The 6'6" wing shot 48.6% from the field and a scorching 43.5% from three-point range on 8.5 attempts per game, while he owned a +21.9 net rating according to Real GM.
That's not to say that it will translate to the NBA level, but it's at least worth a look to see what sort of player Waters could become. He did shoot 43.5% from beyond the arc in his 38 games with Oklahoma City last season, and has shot 37.7% across his three years in the league to date.
Waters may still be behind a number of players at the wing positions entering training camp, yet perhaps we should be a little more intrigued by his potential rather than casting him aside as a simply an end of the roster depth piece.