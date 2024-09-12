Warriors may have unusual and intriguing answer to huge roster issue
When the Golden State Warriors chose not to guarantee Chris Paul's contract and let him walk to the San Antonio Spurs in free agency, it seemed they had little interest in replacing the 12x All-Star with another veteran point guard.
Instead, Brandin Podziemski is not only expected to take on Paul's role as the back up point guard to Stephen Curry, but also play alongside the 2x MVP in the starting shooting guard spot vacated by Klay Thompson.
That's a huge responsibility on the second-year guard, perhaps to the point where we may ask if it's unfair to place such a burden on his shoulders. Yet perhaps the Warriors did actually replace Paul this offseason, just not in a way most would expect.
Versatile forward Kyle Anderson may have been brought in this offseason to be the Golden State Warriors back up point guard
Kyle Anderson started his career as a small forward a decade ago, and has since transitioned into more of a power forward in recent years. But what if the 30-year-old is headed for a completely new role with the Warriors -- the back up point guard?
It's an unusual option but one that makes sense based on Golden State's disinterest in adding more point guard depth beyond Curry and Podziemski on the standard roster. It's also not as bizarre as some may think, with ESPN's Brian Windhorst reflecting on how Anderson was often the Minnesota Timberwolves point guard in the absence of Mike Conley during the 2024 playoffs.
"Kyle Anderson ran point. He was bringing up the ball in vitally important moments," Windhorst said on the most recent episode of The Hoop Collective.
After a win over the Indiana Pacers in December where he recorded 10 assists, Anderson referenced the point guard spot as his most natural position.
“I think that’s where I’m most comfortable, making decisions, getting guys the ball, getting guys involved. That’s just my natural position," Anderson said.
Perhaps that was a major selling point for Golden State this offseason, helping to lure the 10-year veteran on a three-year, $27.7 million contract. Anderson may have played point for spits and spurts over his career, but not in a way that may now be afforded under Steve Kerr.
Anderson was also seen participating in offseason workouts recently alongside Jalen Brunson and Kyrie Irving -- maybe he was getting some tips for his new role from two of the best point guards in the league?
Anderson will also get to learn from the incomparable Stephen Curry, and one of the league's best point forwards in Draymond Green once Golden State training camp opens in Hawaii at the start of next month.
Podziemski may still be the "point guard" in second unit lineups where Curry is off the floor, but Anderson could unofficially have that role in replacing Paul as the lead ball-handler and playmaker off the bench.