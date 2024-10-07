Warriors provide update on former All-Star ahead of second preseason game
After a 91-90 victory over the L.A. Clippers on Saturday, the Golden State Warriors still won't quite be at full strength for their second preseason game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday.
Steve Kerr utilized 19 of the Warriors' 20-man preseason roster on Saturday, with Andrew Wiggins the only unavailability due to illness. Despite returning to practice on Monday following training camp in Hawaii, the 2022 All-Star will remain out for Wednesday's game according to ESPN's Kendra Andrews.
Andrew Wiggins' absence is a slight nuisance to the Warriors plans
Andrews also reported that Wiggins is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season on October 23, but his absence is sure to bring some frustration from both an individual and team standpoint.
The Canadian is looking to bounce-back from a career-worst year last season. Kerr has already outlined his expectation that Wiggins will feature heavily in the Golden State offense, while declaring that the veteran forward came back in great shape prior to the recent illness.
Wiggins was seen on the Warrior bench wearing a mask during Saturday's victory against the Clippers in which Lindy Waters III hit a game-winning three-pointer at the final buzzer.
Without their expected starting small forward, the Warriors turned to an intriguing front-court combination of Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis, with the starting five rounded out by Stephen Curry and De'Anthony Melton in the back-court.
The obvious spacing concerns were present particularly when Golden State were forced into their half-court offense, but Kerr vowed to try the lineup again as he tries to find the best combinations over the course of the preseason.
While Wiggins spot as the starting small forward wasn't completely solidified, he was seen as the most likely third starter alongside veterans Curry and Green, leaving two spots available for a plethora of other options on the roster.
The Warriors may only be viewing this illness as a minor setback, but it would surely have to put a dent in Wiggins' chances of being the starting small forward for the season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers.
At the very least it does provide an opportunity for Kuminga and perhaps another young player like Moses Moody, with the 22-year-old impressing in Saturday's win with 12 points, four rebounds and two steals in 13 minutes off the bench.
Golden State will have a further four preseason games beyond Wednesday, meaning time is still on Wiggins' side when it comes to generating enough preparation prior to the regular season.