Warriors bluntly urged to explore trades for former lottery pick
A week out from the start of training camp and a pair of young Golden State Warriors players remain a talking point in regard to their futures with the franchise.
Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody remain extension eligible entering their fourth seasons, with the duo able to agree to new deals prior to the October 21 deadline. Per Anthony Slater of The Athletic earlier in the month, "there hasn’t been significant progress toward a deal in either case."
If the Warriors can't come to an agreement for one or both players, not only will that signal their direct path to restricted free agency next summer, but also undoubtedly further drive conjecture on a potential trade before the mid-season deadline.
In contrast, CBA rules and the "poison pill provision" would make it incredibly difficult for Golden State to trade Kuminga or Moody before next offseason were they sign a new contract before October 21.
The Warriors have been urged to explore trades for Moses Moody
While Kuminga found extended minutes over the second half of last season and developed into one of the team's best players, Moody still hasn't found a solid grounding with Golden State given his fluctuating role across his career to date.
In a recent article outlining what each team should do with their best assets, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report has urged the Warriors to explore moves for the former 14th overall pick.
"Moody isn't going to be with the Warriors for long," Swartz wrote. "With (Brandin) Podziemski set to take on a bigger role and the franchise adding Buddy Hield and De'Anthony Melton, it would be a surprise to see an extension with Moody worked out."
Swartz may be putting it bluntly by suggesting Moody's days with the franchise are numbered, but there's a reason behind that theory. The contract situation could easily accelerate the Warriors decision on Moody if a new deal isn't forthcoming, potentially leading to more enhanced trade discussions than what's been had previously when he was still on a rookie-scale salary for multiple years.
It's already been well noted that Golden State's offer to the Utah Jazz for Lauri Markkanen this offseason involved Moody, suggesting the front office are far more willing to move on from him in a way they're not when it comes to Kuminga or Podziemski.
The contract scenario may add to the overall landscape, but Moody's future will still be largely dictated by his performances on the court. Should we see rapid improvement early next season and a steady role that accompanies it, then maybe trade speculation surrounding the young wing can finally be put to bed.