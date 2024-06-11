Warriors veteran gives predictably mature response amid uncertain future
Veteran Center Kevon Looney find himself in a sort of holding pattern right now, with Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob and the franchise's front office holding the 28-year-old's future in their hands.
Only 3 million of Looney's $8 million deal for next season is guaranteed, leaving the potential of the Warriors cutting the nine-year veteran as they look to manage their payroll going forward.
Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney gave a predictively mature response to the uncertainty he currently faces in regard to his future
The Athletic's Tim Kawakami said on the Warriors Plus Minus podcast last week that he believes Looney being cut is the "likeliest situation", which would be a rather shocking end to a decorated career with the franchise after being drafted 30th overall in 2015.
Joining long-time teammate Draymond Green on his podcast after Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Looney gave a predictably mature response when asked about his future at the end of the episode.
"I don't have full control over my destiny, so I kind of have to play the waiting game, control what I can control. I've been here my whole career. I don't know nothing else. You always want to finish what you started and be somewhere for your whole career, but I've been in this business long enough to know that's not realistic."- Kevon Looney
Along with his on-court impact, Looney's maturity and leadership has been a highlight in a Warrior locker room that's had it's difficulties in recent years. After the fallout from the Green-Jordan Poole training camp incident in 2022, head coach Steve Kerr labelled Looney the "moral compass" of the team.
Not only did he further grow as a leader in the locker room, but Looney's 2022-23 season was the best of his career from an on-court perspective too, including a memorable performance in Golden State's first-round seven-game series victory over the Sacramento Kings.
Yet a combination of his own decline and the rise of rookie center Trayce Jackson-Davis formed a major storyline of this season, to the point where the franchise may be willing to let go of Looney altogether.
Cutting a 3x champion and immense figure at the franchise for the sake of a few million dollars wouldn't seem overly rational, but it's the reality of where the Warriors find themselves amid the NBA's new second tax apron penalties.
Looney reiterated that "whatever happens, I'm always going to be a Warrior for life" -- a sentiment that will be shared by Golden State fans who have plenty to thank him for.