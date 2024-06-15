Warriors veteran may have just given big hint to unsavoury departure from Warriors
Klay Thompson's decorated career at the Golden State Warriors may be entering its final days, with the man himself providing a strong hint of what may be in store when free agency opens in just over two weeks.
Having failed to come to terms on a contract extension since the start of the season, Thompson is set to become an unrestricted free agent with multiple teams expected to show interest in the veteran sharpshooter.
Klay Thompson's social media activity has arisen speculation of his imminent departure from the Golden State Warriors
Hopes of Thompson re-signing with the Warriors have been dwindling over recent months, but they officially hit a whole new drastic low on Friday after the 34-year-old unfollowed the franchise on Instagram.
The five-time All-Star also deleted much of his Warriors-related content, including photos from the 2022 championship in what can only be described as a sad and concerning state of affairs given his history at the franchise.
Whatever happens in free agency, Thompson should be remembered as one of Golden State's greatest ever players, and conversely the franchise should remain a pivotal piece in his life let alone career.
Prior to the Warriors' Play-In Tournament elimination against the Sacramento Kings in April, Thompson told reporters, "had so much success here not gonna let whatever happens in the future make me salty about what I’ve been able to accomplish in a Warriors uniform.”
The four-time champion went scoreless on 0-of-10 shooting in that game, a performance that's looking more and more likely to be his last for the franchise after 951 combined regular season and playoff games.
The social media activity has led to wide-spread conjecture that Thompson's 13-year, Hall of Fame career with the Warriors is coming to an end, with 95.7 The Game's Mark Willard stating, "call me crazy. I think this means everything. I think (Klay) is gone."