Warriors veteran reportedly finds new team and pairs with generational talent
Veteran point guard Chris Paul has wasted no time in finding his new home after the Golden State Warriors chose to waive the 12x All-Star earlier on Sunday.
According to TNT and Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes, Paul intends to sign with the San Antonio Spurs to pair with Rookie of the Year and generational talent Victor Wembanyama.
Chris Paul's one-year tenure at the Golden State Warriors is officially over, with the 39-year-old reportedly headed to the San Antonio Spurs
The move comes as a slight surprise given there was an indication Paul wanted to remain close to family in Los Angeles, but Haynes reports that a talk with Gregg Popovich swayed the 39-year-old into joining the Spurs. It's a one-year, $11+ million deal for Paul according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
The Spurs' acquisition of one of the greatest playmakers of all time is an incredibly exciting one, with the franchise having often struggled to pair Victor Wembanyama with a suitable point guard last season despite his incredible success.
The imposing young Frenchman already projects as a nightmare in the league for years to come, and now his potential impact next season could be all the more heightened by Paul's presence in what projects as a dangerous combination.
Wembanyama averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and a league-high 3.6 blocks in his rookie season, while Paul averaged 9.2 points and 6.8 assists in his sole year with Golden State after being acquired via trade last June.
The Warriors were unable to orchestrate a trade in the final hours before Paul's guarantee date, which included a proposed offer from the Chicago Bulls that would have seen 2x All-Star Zach LaVine land in the Bay.
The franchise is also expected to lose veteran sharpshooter Klay Thompson in the coming hours/days as the 34-year-old weighs up interest from both Los Angeles teams, the Dallas Mavericks and the Philadelphia 76ers.